Amina Zakari’s appointment: Resign now, group tells INEC Chairman

Following the appointment of Amina Zakari as Chairperson, national collation centre of INEC, a group, the Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED), has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to tender his resignation letter immediately.

2019: PDP rejects Amina Zakari as chairperson, national collation centre

AIED made this demand in a press statement issued on Friday and signed by its Director of Publicity, Comrade O’Seun John, in reaction to reports that Mrs. Zakari, claimed to be a niece of President Buhari, has been given a pivotal role in the 2019 presidential election in which her uncle is a major participant.

AIED described the appointment as the “final straw in what has already been a partisan relationship between the expected independent commission and the government in power.”

“What we have witnessed today in the appointment of Amina Zakari by Mahmood Yakubu is the final straw in what has been a partisan-laden commission. INEC as we know it no longer exist, instead it has become another arm of the Presidency and the ruling party with the Chairman of the commission taking orders from the office of the Chief of Staff.

“The neutrality and unbiased standing of INEC has been eroded with the appointment of a blood relative of a major contender into a pivotal role for the presidential election.

“But this is not the only crime of the Mahmood Yakubu-led tenure, rather, it is one of the many steps toward rechristening the commission into a ‘Buhari Electoral Commission’. We all witnessed the abysmal defense of constructive criticism by the media aide of the Chairman written in tenses that suggest it was crafted by Lai Mohammed and only passed to INEC for signature.

“We also witnessed how INEC, in spite of the international and nationwide condemnation of the electoral fraud disguised as election in Osun gubernatorial election, defended the gigantic antidemocratic process and allowed same to stand.

“It is with these evidences that we strongly believe that an INEC under the leadership of Mahmood Yakubu can not conduct a free, fair and transparent election and thereby demand that he tenders his resignation letter. Doing otherwise will only interpret to a presidential election determined before it commence.

“If Yakubu decides to be unpatriotic and delay his resignation, it is only manly of him to then issue a certificate of return to President Buhari and for go the plan of wasting huge resources and precious time in conducting any election.”