Amina Zakari: PDP seeking electoral victory through back door – APC stalwart

By Ochuko Akuopha

OBIARUKU – STALWART of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Mr. Chidi Uwabuofu, has said that the demand of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the removal of Amina Zakari as head of collation centre at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was driven by its desire to secure electoral victory through the back door.

Uwabuofu, in a statement, said “PDP keeps crying wolf because they will never want to test their real popularity amongst the electorates on election day.

“Without the fear of contradiction, the PDP dashed the hopes of Nigerians during their reign, using the powers freely given by Nigerians to perpetuate series of electoral frauds, which paved the way for a lot of corrupt politicians who held our nation to ransom for their selfish gains.

“Because they have lost their federal firepower, no thanks to their leaders who were so sure of holding powers for 60 years that they took Nigerians for granted, and with the upcoming elections, there are people who feel that the PDP is going to get visited with retribution.

“It is natural for people to expect a doomsday for the PDP. However, I believe it is going to be a different story because Nigeria is moving forward under the watch of President Buhari who often reiterated his commitment to ensure that Nigerians witness one of the finest and fairest elections in the history of Nigeria this year, 2019.

‘APC’s biggest asset, of course, is a mass membership and we have to get out there and work very hard for the success of our party. We must embark on a heart-stopping and issues based campaign — reach out to the grassroots, campaigning with the good works that President Buhari is doing. APC will undoubtedly triumph but not without a determined push against complacency.

“Our people recognises the power of electing good leaders, so we must let them know that their votes will be counting this time around and they must not relax as they’ve done before while politicians fabricate figures for them.

“If they are discouraged not to go out to cast their valuable votes believing elections is going to be business as usual, then they have successfully given the riggers their valuable ballot papers to be used for rigging.”