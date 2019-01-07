Amina Zakari: INEC wants to set Nigeria on fire —Udeogaranya

By Ebun Sessou

A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who recently decamped to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has described the appointment of Amina Zakari, a niece of President Muhammadu Buhari as head of collation centre at Independent National Elelcttoral Commission, INEC, as a plot to set Nigeria on fire after 2019 elections.

He said: “In the worst act of election result falsification, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has commissioned their first step towards announcing fake and fiticious 2019 election results by the appointment of President Buhari’s niece, Amina Zakari, as head of INEC’s Elections Collation Centre.

Junaid Mohammed attacks Presidency, says Buhari cannot deny Amina Zakari

“The world must step in now and caution INEC over this deadly step towards balkanization of Nigeria, as the people of Nigeria will not accept false election results from INEC in their bid to impose President Buhari on Nigerians with the 2019 Presidential election result.

“INEC must be put on notice about the grave danger and deadly consequences of anything short of a credible election.

Amina Zakari : Buhari’s admittance of relationship vindicates our stand- PDP

“INEC without hesitation must withdraw the evil appointment as the 2019 general election stakes are unimaginably high.”