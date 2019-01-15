Ambode canvasses support for fight against insurgency

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday urged Nigerians to support officers and men of the armed forces presently fighting the war against insurgency in the northern part of the country and other territorial threats, saying that their bravery and patriotism must never be in vain.

Speaking after performing the laying of wreath and release of pigeons in commemoration of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos, the Governor called for prayers for military personnel in the battle front to win the war and keep Nigeria as one indivisible entity.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, Governor Ambode said that 15th of January has remained sacrosanct in the political history of the country as it was a time to reflect on the sad memories of the civil war and also to appreciate the gallant warriors for their heroic exploits which has preserved the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“This is also a platform to commend the officers and men of the armed forces who are engaged in one military exercise or the other to combat insurgency and other threats to our territorial integrity. We remain grateful to you for your bravery and patriotism to put your lives on the line for our country.

“I call on every Nigerian to rise up to the occasion and support our men and women engaged in theatres of war with prayers so that they would achieve resounding victory over those who threaten our peace and national sovereignty,” the Governor said.

While congratulating the legionnaires and families of late ex-service men for the success of this year’s Armed Forces remembrance activities, Governor Ambode assured that his administration remains committed to their welfare and well being.

He also called on Lagosians and indeed Nigerians to show love and care to the families and the loved ones of those who lost their lives while defending the country, which according to him, would further reassure them that their loved ones had not died in vain.

The Deputy Governor took on the first duty of inspecting the guard of honour mounted by the combined detachments of the Army, Navy, Airforce, Police and the Nigerian Legion immediately she arrived the venue of the ceremony.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, several gun salutes was fired and the Deputy Governor led others to the pigeon case, where she released the birds to signify peace.

Other notable personalities, who performed the laying of wreath ceremony, include representatives of the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly; Chief Judge of Lagos State; Oba of Lagos; Service Commanders of military and para-military formations, a representative of the widows of the fallen heroes, among others.