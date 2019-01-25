Amazon buys Premier League broadcast rights for 2019/20

By Princewill Ekwujuru with agency report

Premier League matches will be streamed on Amazon from the 2019/20 season after the US tech giant purchased one of the broadcasting rights packages in a landmark move for the game.

Sky Sports and BT Sport will continue to broadcast games after purchasing rights to 160 matches for almost £4.5bn earlier this year, but they will do so alongside Amazon, who will show 20 matches per season for an initial three year period.

They have moved to secure one of the two remaining packages with BT buying up the other for £90m bringing their total outlay to nearly £1bn. From August 2019 they will now show 52 games per season with Sky 128.

Amazon’s offering will see every Premier League club featured across two full rounds of 20 matches per season, the first of which will be midweek games in December and then all 10 games on Boxing Day, a first for the UK.

It is also the first time those packages of live streaming games have been offered and it is understood that the growing audience in the US in particular has persuaded Amazon to take the plunge.