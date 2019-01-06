Breaking News
#Amaechitapes: Omokri releases new audio alleging Amaechi denigrated Buhari

On 4:33 pmIn News by TonyComments

Bestselling author and former Presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri, has released an alleged new leaked audio of the Director General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, which contradicted claims by the Presidency that the audio is from 2014.

Reno & Amaechi

In the first leaked audio by Mr. Omokri, Mr. Amaechi can be heard saying, “the president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. Does he read?”

Hours after the video leaked, it led to a social media storm which caused the Presidency to react by saying that the audio is old and from 2014, in a tweet by presidential assistant, Tolu Ogunlesi.

But in the extended audio released by Mr. Omokri (Sunday, January 6, 2019), it claimed Mr. Amaechi can be heard mentioning President Buhari’s name. In the tweet, the DG of the Buhari campaign said “the president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. Does he read? I was flying with him in the aircraft and we saw a news report where a goat seller was complaining that he couldn’t sell his goats during Sallah because of Buhari’s administration. And the president said what is my business with Onitsha goat sellers?”

The leaked audio is sending shockwaves around the country with Mr. Amaechi maintaining a stoic silence ever since the audio first surfaced.

This is even as Twitter trends has confirmed that the #AmaechiTapes were the number one trending topic in Nigeria yesterday (Saturday January 5, 2019).

 


