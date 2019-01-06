Amaechitapes: Omokri releases new audio alleging Amaechi denigrated Buhari

Bestselling author and former Presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri, has released an alleged new leaked audio of the Director General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, which contradicted claims by the Presidency that the audio is from 2014.

In the first leaked audio by Mr. Omokri, Mr. Amaechi can be heard saying, “the president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. Does he read?”

BOMBSHELL: LISTEN and SHARE as the DG of the @MBuhari campaign @ChibuikeAmaechi, destroys Buhari. “The President does not listen to anybody. Does he even read”-Rotimi Amaechi. LISTEN and RETWEET #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/3VKFzr8LPC — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 4 January 2019

Hours after the video leaked, it led to a social media storm which caused the Presidency to react by saying that the audio is old and from 2014, in a tweet by presidential assistant, Tolu Ogunlesi.

But in the extended audio released by Mr. Omokri (Sunday, January 6, 2019), it claimed Mr. Amaechi can be heard mentioning President Buhari’s name. In the tweet, the DG of the Buhari campaign said “the president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. Does he read? I was flying with him in the aircraft and we saw a news report where a goat seller was complaining that he couldn’t sell his goats during Sallah because of Buhari’s administration. And the president said what is my business with Onitsha goat sellers?”

Yesterday, I set up the @NGRPresident. I knew if I released the full #AmaechiTapes, they’d say it was fake. Now that @ToluOgunlesi admitted it is actually Amaechi, but from 2014, here is the rest of Part 1 proving that @AsoRock lied. Part 2 is coming shortly. LISTEN and SHARE pic.twitter.com/e3WiSyPIdX — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 6 January 2019

The leaked audio is sending shockwaves around the country with Mr. Amaechi maintaining a stoic silence ever since the audio first surfaced.

This is even as Twitter trends has confirmed that the #AmaechiTapes were the number one trending topic in Nigeria yesterday (Saturday January 5, 2019).