Amaechi, Bello, Iheanacho to attend League Lecture, Awards

… Aniebonam, Shittu, others to receive awards

The League of Maritime Editors and Publishers (LOMEP) are set to hold its 20th Anniversary Lecture, Awards and inauguration of Patrons and Executives on January 24, 2019. The event which comes up at Golden Gate Restaurant, Ikoyi, Lagos, will feature the recognition of deserving maritime industry leaders and reform agents as patrons and awardees.

While the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, who is the Chief Guest of Honour, is billed to give the keynote address, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Barr Hassan Bello, who is the Guest Speaker, will deliver the lecture on the topic: “Indigenous Fleet Development, What Options?”

Some of the agencies and firm to be recognized under the corporate award category include: Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) which got an award for “Transparency and Infrastructural Development in Nigerian Ports”; Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) , an award for “ Port Economic Regulations in Nigeria”; Sifax Group, an award as “ Outstanding Indigenous Terminal Operator in Nigeria”.

The founder of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, was nominated for award under the individual award category for “Promotion of Capacity Building in Freight Forwarding Industry in Nigeria”

Also listed in the individual award category is former National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Prince Olayiwola Shittu, who is being recognized for “Innovation in Customs Brokerage in Nigeria”.

Among the special guests of honour are: the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority(NIWA), Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Governing Council Chairman of Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria(CRFFN), Col. Tsanni Abubakar (rtd).

The former Minister of Interior, Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho is to serve as the Chairman of the occasion.