Alumni kicks against planned renaming of FUTA after Shagari

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE alumni of Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Ondo State, yesterday, opposed moves by the Federal Government to rename the institution after the late former President Shehu Shagari.

Addressing a press conference in Akure, the National President of the institution’s Alumni Association, Adesomoju Olaitan, flanked by other old students, Dr Olu Aturamu, Prof Yemisi Adeparusi, and Mrs. Oluwatoyin Okeowo-Adegbenro, vowed to resist the move by all possible and constitutional means.

Recall that there are plans to rename FUTA after Alhaji Shagari, whose administration established the university in 1981.

Olaitan said: “We would resist any move to change the name of the institution by mobilizing the students, the Akure community where the university is located and other stakeholders against the Federal Government. Identity change would affect the fortunes of the university if allowed.

“After extensive consultation and discussions with alumni members globally, we wish to state clearly that the overwhelming majority oppose any name change to our alma mater.

“It is of note that FUTA was not the only university established by the acts of parliament during Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s regime, at least six other federal universities of technology were established.”

“FUTA is an established professional brand that is globally respected for technological innovations. FUTA has also developed several domestic and international collaborations with other leading institutions.”