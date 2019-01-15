Allow establishment of neighbourhood watch, Rivers royal fathers beg FG

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, RSTRC, has called on the Federal Government to allow the establishment of Neighbourhood Watch Corps in the state.

Chairman of RSTRC, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Dandison Jaja, who spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday, when the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Belel, paid a courtesy call on the council, noted that the call was necessary based on the security situation of the state.

It will be recalled that the military had disrupted the training of personnel recruited by state government for Neighbourhood Watch Corp.

Jaja said: “What other states get with ease is what is disturbing us. When our state tried to set up an agency to help the police, the effort was cut down. What else do we expect apart from protection?

“We call on the Federal Government to lift the embargo on Neighbourhood Watch, which is a creation of the Rivers State Assembly and not the governor’s. The Federal Government should applaud them.”