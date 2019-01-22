Allianz empowers employees with flexi working hours

Allianz Nigeria, a composite insurance company owned by the Allianz Group, has said that it allows employees to use their best judgement when determining work hours, appropriate attire and appearance.

Accordingly, the company stated that they trust their employees to dress smart and dress right.

The company said that three things that make Allianz Nigeria a strong contender for best workplace in 2019 are flexi hour, everyday traditional attire as well as benefits/remuneration.

On flexi-hour, the company said, “Allianz Nigeria is the first and the only company in Nigeria to have this as a work policy. Employees can choose to resume as early as 7am or as late as 10am provided they put in the required eight hours of work (plus a 1-hour lunch break) and you’re done for the day. So if you resume by 7am, you can hit the close by 4pm and manage to beat the city traffic. There are however, concerns about the abuse of such a policy. Might not some staff resume by 10am and close by 4pm?

“We really don’t care. For us it is substance over form”, clarifies Owolabi Salami, Executive Director at Allianz Nigeria. “We trust our people to do right thing even when no one is watching, and for the past two years our people have made us absolutely proud of the decision to make flexible work hours a company policy”, he added.

On everyday traditional attire, the company said, “We also have a very interesting dress code policy. The policy states simply that Ankara/wool/cotton attires are acceptable modes of dressing during the week. The HR Manager, Ifeleke Aboyeji says they want their people to ‘dress the culture’. This contributes greatly to the ambience of the workplace. Employees are free to don traditional attires that are both trendy and comfortable. “In my interactions with employees, I detect that people are generally happy about this flexibility in our dress culture”, she concludes.

For benefits/remuneration, the company said, “Allianz Nigeria may not boast the most robust incentive package out there. But as an employee puts it, ‘the timeliness of our monthly remuneration is as dependable as sunlight’. But why should this even be something to be highlighted. Many reputable companies owe their employees’ salaries for months in a row, in blatant violation of extant labor laws.