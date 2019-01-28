Alleged N650m fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of ex-FCT minister

Absence of Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday stalled the trial of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide, facing N650 million fraud charge.

FG, States, LGCs share N649.198bn for Dec 2018

Akinjide is standing trial alongside two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Sen. Ayo Adeseun and Olanrewaju Otiti.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the accused on an amended 24-count charge bordering on fraud.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, and were granted bail.

Hearing in the case could not proceed on Monday following the absence of the judge who is said to be on an official assignment.

The case was, therefore, adjourned until Feb. 6, for continuation of hearing.

At the last adjourned date, Nov. 12, 2018, the court dismissed an application by defence seeking transfer of the case to the Ibadan Division of the court.

Hassan held that the application lacked merit.

The accused were re-arraigned on Jan. 16, 2018, on the amended charge.

The EFCC alleged that they received money from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, in the build-up to the 2015 general election.

The EFCC said that the money was part of the 115 million dollars allegedly disbursed by Alison-Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election. (NAN)