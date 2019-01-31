Alleged N450 fraud: Court dismisses charge against Taraba APC gov candidate, 2 others

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State, has dismissed the case of N450 million fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against Sani Danladi, former acting governor and All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the state and two other accused persons.

The others are a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Joel Ikenya, and a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, Mark Useni.

I’m not desperate to remain as governor – El-Rufai

The court, in its ruling, also ordered EFCC to refund N228 million to the defendants within 72 hours of the verdict.

The presiding judge, Justice Stephen Pam, while delivering the judgment admonished the anti-graft agency to respect the court’s decision and allow the law take its course.

He also said the sum to be paid by EFCC to the defendants was same as what they earlier paid to the commission when the charge was instituted against them.

Justice Pam queried why the charge against the three defendants could not be substantiated with evidence, insisting that it lacked merit.