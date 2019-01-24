Alleged N3.2bn Fraud: Kalu’s trial stalled

By Innocent Anaba

The continued trial of a former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu and two others over alleged N3.2 billion fraud, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, was, yesterday, stalled due to non issuance of fresh ‘fiat’ to the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, by the President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

Kalu alongside his former Commissioner for Finance, Udeh Jones Udeogu and Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited are being prosecuted in the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, onthe alleged fraud.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, the prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Jacob, SAN, had informed the court that the matter was slated for continuation of trial of the defendants and that the former governor was not in court.

The prosecutor also told the court that at the last hearing of the case, the court had ordered that the former governor who had travelled out of the country without court’s permission, to submit himself and his travelling documents to the EFCC.