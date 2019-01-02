Alleged diversion of Military funds: We won’t respond, we are not idle – Presidency

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, diverted N1.032 trillion meant for the procurement of military equipments, to acquire shares in 9 Mobile Nigeria and Keystone Bank PLC, Presidency, Wednesday counter blasted PDP, noting that their idleness was the reason why they issue worthless statements.

Disclosing this at Channels Political programme, the media and publicity aide to President Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina, averred that Buhari will not respond to the allegations until PDP comes with a substantial prove of their allegations.

He argued that APC and Buhari are not like PDP who are known for their corrupt practices and diversion of public funds.

Recall that PDP had called for an independent and system-wide investigation by the INTERPOL, Directorate of State Services, DSS, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on the alleged links between the two funds.

“This concerted investigation has become imperative following President Buhari’s failure to directly speak out on the allegations against his family members, as well as explain how they came about the sum of N1.032 trillion for the alleged acquisition.

“We make this demand in view of public insinuations that the money may have been sourced from funds meant for the purchase of weapons for our soldiers”, parts of its statement read.