Alleged certificate scam: Court okays suit seeking to sack Rep

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—An Abuja High Court sitting at Apo, yesterday, ordered accelerated hearing of a suit seeking to sack a member of the House of Representatives, Chukwuegbo Gregory, over an allegation that he does not possess the First School Leaving Certificate.

Justice Valentine Ashi okayed expeditious hearing of the suit lodged against the lawmaker by All Progressives Congress, APC, and Mr. Nelson Arum, even as he directed the service of hearing notice on the defendant to enable him to appear in court on January 29.

Specifically, the Plaintiffs, in the suit marked FCT/CV/611/18, alleged that the lawmaker representing Enugu North/ South Federal Constituency on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, neither sat for the General Certificate of Education, GCE, qualifying examination, nor qualified for the award of a degree certificate by Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT.

The plaintiffs told the court that the defendant was bereft of the requisite constitutional qualifications to contest and win election into the House of Representatives.