Alexis Galleries’ artist-in-residence programme mentors young people

By Osa Mbonu

The 2nd edition of Alexis Galleries’ artists-in-residence programme which started on the 11 January has ended on the 27 January 2019.

The programme offered space where creative minds could live and work for free for two weeks, had free mentorship by established artists, professors and collectors who came around on daily basis to prick their creative consciousness so that at the end they left with fresh ideas and inspirations.

The artists were not restricted, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, founder & director of Alexis Galleries, told journalists who were at the studio to witness the resident artists at work. “We are giving them room to explore, learn from one another and create artworks inspired by Naija, which is why the theme of the programme is Simply Naija.

“We have also come to discover that there are many talented artists who do not have a platform to showcase their talents. We are using this programme to provide the opportunity for them. As no artist-in-residence programme is the same, each artist has his own background and experience, thus, our residence programme is not just designed for the established artists, but also for the young and upcoming artists.”

The first edition of the residency had 6 artists and while the just concluded 2nd edition had have 15 artists in attendance. Participating artists were Yemi Uthman, Adetunji Afeez, Agemo Francis, Oluwaseun Ojebiyi, David Olatunde, Joseph Bidemi, Ali Raheem, Babatunde Kesa, Samuel Olayombo, Oyelusi Olasunkanmi, Darlington A. Chukuwuze, Aidelokha A. Iziogba, Inumoh Charles, Aliu kabiru and Akinbanji Osanyemi.

The programme was sponsored by Frigoglass, Delta Airline, Amarula, Nederburg, Cobranet Internet Service Provider, Cool FM, Wazobia FM/TV, Chocolate Royal, Art Café and The Homestores Limited.

In eight years, Alexis Galleries has engaged in the presentation and dissemination of contemporary art in the media of painting, drawing, mixed media and sculpture. It has established itself as one of the best galleries in Nigeria – a meeting place for artists, collectors and enthusiasts of art. Alexis has supported artists to organize and showcase their works and talents through numerous exhibitions and it “desires to take the Nigerian artists to greater heights and strengthen the ever vibrant Nigerian Art Circle,” said Patty. “With this outing, we have expanded our scope to include collaboration with The BRICON Foundation, curating, organising of residence programmes, workshops, as well as yearly exhibitions.”