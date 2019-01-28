Alaafin dismisses media reports on Atiku’s alienation from Oyo Palace

By Esther Onyegbula

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has dismissed media reports that he opposed the ambition of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from his palace in Oyo town.

The monarch spoke against the backdrop of the recent visit of Atiku’s wife, Titi, to his palace, during which she solicited the support of Oba Adeyemi for the candidature of her husband.

The Alaafin was quoted in the media to have said the Yoruba people were happy with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking re-election for a second term in office on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Buhari has done more for the Yoruba than any other administration since 1999.

A statement entitled: ‘Tragedy of Fake News’, personally signed by the Alaafin,said: “In recent time, I have been hurt by the pain inflicted on me by the circulation of fake news, especially on social media. Some users of the social media have been taking advantage of anomie to do a lot of havoc in our social life.

“Ordinarily, I cannot imagine how some people will buy crediting statements supposedly from me, even in total falsehood without my consent and permission. The most recent and indeed most injurious of such stories was the visit of Mrs. Titi Abubakar to me recently.

“Anybody familiar with my public life would not believe that the language of the said story, which suggested alienation of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar could have emanated from me. This is because all aspirants to all public office at all tiers of government are children of Oyo Palace, the political capital of the Yoruba.

‘Be that as it may, the Oyo Palace remains neutral as it leaves the ultimate choice to the people under the democratic tradition.

“I and the Oyomesi, the Oyo traditional cabinet, accorded Mrs. Titi Atiku all courtesies befitting a distinguished Yoruba daughter, a loyal wife and example of virtuous womanhood, who took hundreds of Nigerian girls (sex workers) away from the streets of various Italian cities, brought them back home, rehabilitated and gave them vocational training and occupation.’’