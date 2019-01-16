Al-Makura urges Nigerians to vote for Buhari, APC candidates

Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state, has urged the electorate to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election.

2019 Polls: PSC to monitor conduct of police personnel

Al-Makura made the call on Wednesday in Akwanga during the APC Nasarawa North Senatorial District rally.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Silas Agara, said Buhari and APC government in the state have done a lot towards improving the lives of Nigerians.

“Everybody in Nasarawa state has seen what my government and the government of Buhari have done in impacting positively on the lives of Nigerians.

“I am calling on you to use your Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to vote for Buhari, Malam Abdullahi Sule, the state APC governorship candidate and other APC candidates during the election,” he said.

Al-Makura, who said that Buhari had approved the dualisation of Abuja-Lafia road, called on the people to support his re-election bid.

Also speaking, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, representing Nasarawa West at the National Assembly, urged the people to vote for Buhari and other APC candidates.

Adamu, called on the people of Nasarawa North to unite in order to realise their governorship ambition in 2019.

Also speaking, Sule appealed to Nigerians to vote for APC at all levels during the election.

The APC governorship candidate also assured the people that, they would enjoy more dividends of democracy, if Buhari wins the second term.

The ceremony was attended by politicians, including Mr Philips Shekwo, the state APC chairman among others .(NAN)