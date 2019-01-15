Akwa Ibom voters yet to collect 286,928 PVCs— INEC

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—worried by the apathy exhibited by some people in Akwa Ibom State towards collecting their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVC, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it would go to the wards to distribute unclaimed PVCs totalling about 286,928.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mr. Mike Igini, dropped the hints in a chat with Vanguard in Uyo, saying the purpose was to ensure that eligible voters were not disenfranchised in exercising their constitutio-nal right at the polls.

According to Igini, “for six days, we will be going back to the wards and, if there is enough logistics, to the polling units to distribute 286,928 PVCs.

“On account of the number, some of the PVCs could belong to people who are dead and those who left the state. We call on Akwa Ibom people to take note of these dates.”

Igini gave assurance that the electoral umpire was working round the clock to ensure winners emerge through credible, free and fair exercises, otherwise the electorate would lose confidence in the nascent democracy if their votes do not count.

In his words: “Election in Akwa Ibom will be free and fair and votes will count and be counted in determining who becomes what in this state, because if votes are not counted people would lose confidence in democracy and the whole labyrinth of democracy would be a betrayal.”

Igini noted that original electoral forms would be issued in the full glare of the various parties and accredited observers monitoring the polls, disclosing that only the political parties that have candidates for the various elections were entitled to submit lists of agents, otherwise they would not be allowed to play any role during the elections.

He tasked the security agents on the need to recognise their responsibilities by maintaining neutrality so that “the will of the people will prevail in the election,” describing the general polls as multi-stakeholders’ responsibilities.