Akwa Ibom group faults composition of board

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—A group, Community Watch of Nigeria, CWN, has faulted the appointment of the new acting management members of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the composition as lopsided.

International Coordinator of the group, Chief Samingo Etukakpan, at an interaction with reporters in Uyo, said the appointments of acting Managing Director and Executive Directors which did not include any member from Akwa Ibom State, the highest oil-producing state in the country, was totally unacceptable.

He said: “Judging by the quantum of oil produced by Akwa Ibom State for the country and by the act establishing the commission, Akwa Ibom is entitled to a permanent slot in the management committee, even though on acting capacity.”

He, however, congratulated the acting Managing Director, Professor Nelson Bramibramfa, and acting Director, Projects, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, for their appointments.