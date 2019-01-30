Akpabio-Akinmoyo’s book reinforces Gov Udom’s Dakkada vision

By Henry Ojelu

WHEN Udom Emmanuel took office in 2015 as governor of Akwa Ibom State, one of his cardinal goals was to awaken the consciousness of his people to the enormous potentials inherent in them. Spurred by the conviction that governance is not all about providing basic amenities but more about creating the enabling environment and inspiring the people to achieve their potentials, Udom launched a campaign for economic and social regeneration known as the Dakkada philosophy.

Dakkada, loosely interpreted as ’arise’ in Ibibio and Annang dialects, is a wake-up call on all Akwa Ibom people to shed off the retrogressive attitudes of laziness, inertia, inferiority complex, ethnicity, hatred and pull-him-down syndrome, and arise to the faith of greatness.

Since the launch of the Dakkada creed which has motivational and inspirational messages to inspire and motivate the people of the state, many writers have keyed into the idea so as to keep the flame of Dakkada philosophy burning in the hearts and minds of the people. One of such is Princess Dianna Akpabio-Akinmoyo who came out with a new book titled: How to rise to greatness.

Like Governor Udom’s Dakkada philosophy, the central theme in the 14- chapter motivational book revolves around vision and hope. Using Udom’s philosophy as an underlining guide, the author maintained that the greatest gift given to mankind is not the gift of sight but the gift of vision. Citing great world leaders who dared to inspire their people, the author maintained that social, economic, architectural, scientific and political achievements and advancement owe their conception and actualisation to the power of vision. Validating Governor Udom’s leadership concept, Princess Dianna further pointed out that the canvas of history is painted with evidence of the creative, tradition-defying force of vision.

This line in the first chapter of the book succinctly captures the author’s view: “In the words of P K. Bernard, “A man without a vision is a man without a future. A man without a future will always return to his past.” How true! King Solomon observed in Proverbs 29:18: “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” Every person or group of people in history has had one thing in common. They were directed by a clear vision.

“Civilizations were born and developed through the driving force of men and women of vision. The canvas of history is painted with evidence of the creative, tradition-defying force of vision. Social, economic, architectural, scientific, and political achievement and advancements owe their conception and actualisation to the power of vision, just like our visionary Governor Udom Emmanuel.”

Dianna’s inspirational book also captures other components of Governor Udom’s Dakkada philosophy such as setting clear goals, planning, focus, education, time management, association factor, work factor, starting and failing factor, financial intelligence factor, perseverance and prayer factor. The author dedicated several pages to explain the important roles each of the enumerated factors plays in achieving laudable visions such as the Dakkada philosophy. For instance, the author argued that many people don’t like to set goals because they think that if they are not able to accomplish them on time, they have failed. In a wake-up call, the author admonishes that goal-setting is an essential character that everyone must cultivate.

Reading through Dianna’s book evokes a consciousness that can transform anybody into pursuing his or her vision with renewed knowledge and vigour. This consciousness is what the Dakkada philosophy has fired-up in the lives every Akwa Ibom indigene. The book is highly recommended for those hoping to pursue their vision and make the world a better place like Governor Udom is doing in Akwa Ibom State.

Gov Udom’s philosophy is being pursued and actualised from two fronts – the people and the state government. While the economic, social cum attitudinal re-engineering crusade is being imbibed and applied by individuals in their business and endeavours, the government, on the other hand, is supporting the people to grow in line with the philosophy.

Four years on, the messages contained in the creed have been engraved in the consciousness of the people, including the young generation, who try to recite and internalize the philosophy, and apply same in their day-to-day activities. The success recorded with the philosophy is clearly evident as indigenes now strive to engage in all manner of productive ventures.

Farmers in the villages now apply themselves more dedicatedly to producing food. Market men and women take their business more seriously. Artisans and craftsmen and women now seek better and efficient ways to ply their trades. Pupils/students now study harder and civil servants go to work early and try to justify their pay.

The influx of investors and investment is also an attestation of the enabling business environment the governor has created. With these evidence, Governor Udom has proven that the Dakkada philosophy is not just about motivational talks or campaign but about positively affecting the lives of the people.