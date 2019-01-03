Akinwunmi scores Nigerian football high in 2018

First vice president of the Nigeria football Federation Barr Seyi Akinwunmi has scored football in Nigeria high in 2018, despite the various crises that rocked the body from the federation level immediately after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to the ongoing crises rocking club football.

Counting some of the achievement in the outgoing year the Lagos State Football Association boss revealed that the only minus in the year was the crisis that the federation encountered after the World Cup and the ongoing controversy on the number of teams that should be promoted to the country’s elite football league which will soon be resolved.

Barr. Akinwunmi said “Football in 2018 was way above 80 percent in my books. In the year we were at the 2018 FIFA World Cup although the result wasn’t up to what we wanted but we did well. In this same year we qualified for the 2019 AFCON with a game to spare. A tournament we have failed to qualify for since we last played and won in 2013.

Also in the year under review, despite all the odds our girls faced, they rose from the ashes of losing their first match in the AWCON to winning it for the 9th time. Not just that, our beach soccer team also qualified for the Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay.