Akeredolu’s wife decries low women participation in politics

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has urged women to increase their representation at decision making table by seeking elective positions, saying this is the only way they can avoid being short changed or turned down in the society.

Addressing participants at a one – day Summit organized by the National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS), Ondo State Chapter with the theme, “alert tips for women in security prone areas during election”, held at the Babafunke Ajasin auditorium in Akure, Arabinrin said there is need for fair representation of women in Nigeria government and end to unrest attributed to Nigeria election, while imploring the women to comport themselves during the coming election.

The First Lady who maintained that women’s vote should be channeled towards a better society, and bringing good governance to the doorstep of the people, encouraged them to contest for elective positions in order to have more impact at the policy making table of the government.

Mrs. Akeredolu lamented the poor participation of women in Nigeria politics, stressing that there have been clamour for robust and better representation of women at all level of government.

She urged women to disdain misconceptions about women in politics and called for strategic solution to better women participation in government.

The first lady of Ondo state also used the opportunity to carry out voters education to keep the women well-informed so they can effectively exercise their voting rights and express their political will on election day.

Speaking earlier, the State President of the Council, Pastor (Mrs.) Jumoke Aborode, urged women to exercise their civic responsibility during the election without inciting violence or acts capable of bringing untold hardship to the society.

She implored them to advice their husbands and children on the need to embrace peace, discourage vote buying and acts capable jeopardising peace and harmony before and after the elections.

Mrs. Aborode said from history, during election periods, women are always at the receiving end of election violence in different forms and the Summit is therefore to educate them on risk in security prone areas during election and the safety needs they must adhere to.

Also advising the various women groups on safety tips during election were the commissioner for police, Ondo state, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Commandant, Mr. Pedro Awili and INEC officials.