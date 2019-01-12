Akeredolu woos N-Power beneficiaries for Buhari’s re-election

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has charged N-Power beneficiaries nationwide to reciprocate the gesture of their engagement by the present administration to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akeredolu, who spoke during an interface with Ondo State beneficiaries in Akure, noted that this will enable other people benefit from the scheme and go a long way to improve their socio-economic well being.

According to him, the scheme has given many Nigerian youths the opportunity to explore their God-given talents and should continue.

The governor said Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have kept to their promises to Nigerian youths.

He emphasized that his administration would continue to play the roles expected of it to ensure the success of the social investment programmes of the federal government in the state.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Afolabi Imokuede, said about N15billion was being expended on the 500,000 participants of N-Power across the country.

Imokuede stated that the programme was being repackaged to connect beneficiaries to numerous economic opportunities beyond the monthly stipend.