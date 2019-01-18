Akeredolu reads riot act to Miyetti Allah on grazing activities, spate of criminality

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, the read Riot Act to leaders of the Miyetti Allah on grazing activities of its members and the spate of insecurity across the state.

Akeredolu asked them to regulate activities of their members or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

He spoke at the opening of Security Summit themed: Improving the Security Architecture of Ondo State for Sustainable Peace and Development organised by the government in Akure.

The governor said: “Henceforth, under age must not be found to lead herds in Ondo State. There should not be night grazing.

“Leaders of Miyetti Allah must give marching order to their members on how they operate. Ondo State would go tough against any infractions resulting from grazing activities after this summit.

“Herds do not know maize, herders do. Cows do not know rice, herders know. It is therefore necessary for herders to guide their animals.”

The summit was organised to deliberate on security challenges confronting the Sunshine State and suggest ways to tackle the menace.

Participants from neighboring states, government security agencies, private security agencies, religious bodies, traditional institutions, youth groups and other stakeholders attended the summit.

The governor said efforts must be deepened in ensuring that all those saddled with the responsibilities to secure the country possesses the requisite capacity to perform their duties appreciably.

Akeredolu said: “Government in the State has always been providing all it takes to ensure the security of lives and property.

“The current realities establish, clearly, the near-impossibility of total reliance on the government to achieve this lofty objective.

“The provision of adequate security is capital intensive and, consequently, we need to involve all well-meaning individuals to ensure that the environment is free of crime.

“The strategic location of the State as a gateway to the North Central, South-South, South-West and South-East, coupled with her position as the State with the longest coastline, has facilitated the influx of criminal elements into Ondo State.”