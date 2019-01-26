Akeredolu promises more Infrastructure development in Ondo schools

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Saturday, said the ongoing renovations and construction of over 400 new schools in the state is just a tip of an iceberg.



He said more schools in the state would soon witness such capital projects to bridge the infrastructure gap that had been making learning not conducive in our various schools.

Akeredolu disclosed this at the Centenary Celebration of the Ondo Boys’ High School, Ondo West Local government area of the state.

The Governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the infrastructure development of schools in the state.

He expressed delight on the level of work done on the ongoing road network project in the school that was approved by the state government, adding that his government would continue to support other stakeholders in their efforts to contribute towards the school development.

While noting that the school had produced many accomplished individuals in various fields of human endeavour, Akeredolu, called on the old students association not to relent in their efforts but continue to complemenr the efforts of government so that the school would attain desired height.

The governor also promised to ensure that modern computers and other necessary facilities are provided to boost ICT studies in schools.

Appreciating the organizers of the event, the governor called on other old students associations to emulate the good gesture by giving back to the schools that made them.

Also speaking at the event, an old student and donor of a ten million naira worth science laboratory for the school, Dr. Olu Akinkugbe stressed the important of collaboration of well meaning individuals to school development.

He attributed his success in life to the virtues instilled in him in his days in the school.