Akeredolu pays tributes to serving, fallen soldiers

Akure – Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday expressed gratitude to officers and men of the armed forces as well as those who sacrificed their lives in the defence of the nation.

Akeredolu spoke in Akure at the parade and wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.



He said the celebration was another opportunity to remember fallen heroes through parades, laying of wreaths and paying special attention to the welfare of the immediate families and dependants of the fallen heroes.

The governor further thanked security agencies for their efforts in providing security in the state.

“Recently, Operation Egwu Eke III was launched in the state to address our security challenges.

“ This was not unconnected with the incessant classes of kidnapping, armed robbery and ritual killings in parts of the state.

“We have started to see the effect of this exercise as all these crime-prone areas have been quiet of late,” he said.

Akeredolu, who gave 30 widows of soldiers felled by Boko Haram N100,000 each, said no amount of money could replace lost lives.

“However, this token is to cushion the impact of immediate problems engendered by the unfortunate losses.

“We encourage individual and corporate organisations to assist in bringing smiles to the faces of this category of persons who had become vulnerable because of the loss of their breadwinners,” he said.

Also speaking, retired Col. Olubodun Apata, the Chairman of Nigerian Legion in Ondo State, commended Akeredolu for making their welfare a top priority.

“He promised to give this cenotaph which had been in a very bad condition a face-lift and today, that has been achieved.

“Two weeks ago, the governor also promised to provide the Legion with a vehicle to ease our movements and a brand new Hilux van was just presented to us.

“I thank him for standing by his words and indeed, we are very proud of him,” he said. (NAN)