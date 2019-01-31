Akeredolu inaugurates State campaign Council, charges them on Buhari’s victory

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu has inaugurated the state campaign Council for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The governor inaugurated the campaign Council at the Cocoa conference hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure which was attended by members of the various committee constituted for the campaign Council.

Akeredolu charged members of the various committees to work assiduously for the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party.

He said the party won the state for Buhari in 2015 and must perform better in the coming elections.

He said: “We have a big task. We won for Buhari in 2015 and we must excel this time around. We won when we didn’t have a governor, we won because we believed. I have said it that in Ondo state we believe and we will win.

“For us in Ondo State, we are people with indomitable spirit. Be firm in whatever you believe. So, we want to show Buhari that Ondo state is an APC state.”



The Governor is the Chairman of the Campaign Council while Ife Oyedele is the secretary.