Akeredolu gives N100,000 each to widows of fallen soldiers

AKURE – IN commemoration of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has announced the grant of N100,000.00 to each of the widows of soldiers from the Owena Cantonment in Akure who lost their lives in the war against the Boko Haram terrorists.



Governor Akeredolu said there is nothing too good or too much that can be done to replace the precious lives lost or remedy the deprivations and untold hardship suffered by the dependants of the fallen heroes.

The governor spoke during the launch of the Emblem Appeal for the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ondo State, held inside the Cocoa Conference hall, Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure.

He enjoined the society to always give financial and material support to the dependants of the fallen heroes, so that those still alive and serving will be encouraged to give their best in the service of their fatherland.

Akeredolu promised that his administration will continue to work with governmental, non-governmental organisations, officers and men of the armed forces and the Nigerian Legion to ensure an improved welfare for Legionnaires, the widows and dependants of departed ones in the State.

He said: “Government at all levels had been laying emphasis on the celebration to continually recognise the selfless and sacrificial services of our fallen heroes who had laid down their lives in wars and peace keeping efforts around the world, and those currently serving, day and night to guarantee the peace and unity of the nation.

“Special recognition and appreciation must be accorded our gallant soldiers who had been involved in the war against Boko-Haram and had paid the supreme price in the process. The current daring posture of the enemy which had cost us the lives of many of our gallant soldiers, to say the least, is condemnable.

“Without the sacrifice and commitment of these officers and men of the Armed Forces, it is a matter of time before the whole country is overrun. God forbid. This apart, it is the sustained effort of these officers and men that has kept at bay the herdsmen and farmers’ crisis, kidnapping, armed robbery and unpatriotic agitations confronting the country.

“The month-long Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is, therefore, a golden opportunity for the government and the society to empathise with the widows and relations of our fallen heroes, especially those that were cut down in their prime.

“The onus is on us to soberly reflect on the plight of these categories of persons and resolve to ensure that they live socially acceptable lives.

“A major objective of the Emblem Appeal Fund is to provide financial and material support to families of the fallen heroes as well as veterans who survived various military operations with some sustaining various degrees of injuries that had rendered them incapacitated.”

The Chairman of the state branch of the Nigerian Legion, Col. Olu Apara (retd) said the launch was aimed at raising funds for widows and dependants of fallen heroes and war veterans.

In her welcome address, the Senior Special Assistant to the Govenor on Women Affairs, Mrs. Titi Adeyemi said the purpose of the event was to continually accord the deserved honour to the fallen heroes who had laid down their lives for the survival and sustenance of the country.