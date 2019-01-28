Akeredolu facilitates N750m NDE loan for 6,800 women, youth in Ondo

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been commended for facilitating the Federal Government Empowerment Programme under the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, that has gotten the state N750 million as loan.Akeredolu Akeredolua

The agency had revealed that N750 million was expended on loans as empowerment for 6800 women and youths in Ondo State.

In a statement during the week in Akure, the Director General of NDE, Dr Nasir Mohammed Argungu, disclosed that the federal government through his agency will empower over 8000 thousand residents of the state before the end of the Year.

Some beneficiaries who spoke with journalists on the sideline of the empowerment programme earlier organized in Akure, the Ondo State capital a fortnight ago, said most of the beneficiaries did not have a startup capital to run their trades, hence the importance of the loan.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Modupe Adeoye maintained that the loan came when it was mostly needed, owing to scare economic resources to boost businesses and multiply sales.

She explained that the loan would create avenues for new starters in the business world to explore, while also assisting in creating wealth.

Adeoye stated further, that the gesture from the Federal Government in collaboration with the government of Ondo State would move residents especially beneficiaries a step further to financial independence.

She was confident that the loan if property utilized for the purpose of starting businesses and expanding already established ones would help conquer the quest to ameliorate the suffering of the Nigerian people.

On his part, Kunle Ojo, commended the Federal Government’s intervention which he said, would go a long way in realizing the economic potentials embedded in the state.

He assured that the funds given them would be invested in profitable businesses.