Akeredolu distributes N9m to Ondo farmers to boost agric

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has distributed cheques of N9million to farmers in the state to boost agricultural products.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Gboyega Adefarati, while handing over the cheques to beneficiaries said, the purpose of the funds was to allow farmers concentrate more on extensive farming and increase food production in the state.



Adefarati added that the government of Akeredolu is committed to farmers welfare and their overall well-being, such that the government would do everything within its power to support the chain of food production in the state.

While reacting to the gesture the state government, the Farmers appreciated Governor Akeredolu for assisting them with funds in other to boost the increase in agricultural products.

The farmers under the Ondo State Agricultural Commodity Association (OSACA) and the Ondo State cooperative Federation (OSCOFED), said that funds released would go along way in assisting the state to becoming the food basket of the country.



The farmers also promised to make judicious use of the funds for the purpose of expanding farmlands, hire necessary equipments for farm cultivation and planting of viable seeds.

They said: “We are so happy to receive this cheque from the state government. We want to specifically thanked Governor Akeredolu for moving to assist farmers and creating larger markers for us. He has done greatly for us, and we shall never stop to appreciate him.

“Most of us have lost hope. We thought the end has come for us, now governor Akeredolu has restored our hope.”