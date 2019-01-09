Akeredolu approves Teaching Hospital for Ondo Health College 

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the establishment of a mini Teaching Hospital for the state School of Health Technology in Akure, Ondo State.

The Provost of the College, Dr Felix Olawoye made the disclosure while monitoring the probation examinations organized for year one students of the school in Akure.

According to him, the health facility will be used as a model for other health schools in Nigeria saying, “it is one of the best in Nigeria.”

While speaking on the examination, he noted that it is important to organise it so as to confirm the authenticity of students’ results.

His words; “The probation problem examination is for year one students and the pass mark is 50. They write it after three months of training, after which the best students was chosen according to performance.

“We have the capacity to admit 964 students but because we don’t compromise, we can go lower than that if we feel they are not really performing.”

While lamenting the poor performance exhibited by some students of the school, he attributed it to their desire to study courses they have little knowledge of.

He said: “We have discovered that most of these students are not science based. You can’t give what you don’t have. Most of them get their results from miracle centres, and when they get here, they find it difficult to cope.”

He appealed to parents to allow their children have solid foundation before sending them to health schools saying, “We cannot compromise standard.”

While affirming the school’s high standard, he hinted that the school has been leading other schools in the country, noting that “our students in NLT department did excellently well in the last Council examination as 67 out of 68 students presented passed compared to other institutions which recorded less than 20 percent pass.

“We have been dealing with standard and we won’t compromise. We will not regard any insinuation from any quarter unless they want us to produce half baked students who will be killing people.

“We are replicating all we have been taught in the school so as to produce the best health professionals.”

The Provost, who noted that the school has been upgraded to become a college, commended the state governor for giving the school enabling environment to succeed.

He stated that more courses have been approved for the school adding that it will improve the population and infrastructural facilities of the school among others. “We have gotten approval to start Health Information ND, HND, Dental Therapy ND, HND and Dental Technology ND, HND. We have been accredited by National Board for Technical Education.” He said.