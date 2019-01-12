Akeredolu appoints 194 APC members into Local Govt Transition Committee

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has constituted the Local Government Transition Committee comprising of 194 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from 16 out of the 18 local government areas of the state.



The two other local government areas, according to statement made available to newsmen on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, will be made available in due course.

The Statement Reads: “In furtherance of his efforts to deepen the impacts of his administration, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the constitution of the members of the Interim Management Committees for the local government areas of the state.

“Governor Akeredolu’s aim is to fully and adequately bring good governance to the door-steps of the good people of the state irrespective of their religious or socio-cultural beliefs.”