Akeredolu announces establishment of Port Ondo

Akure—IN his bid to make Ondo State an industrial hub, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has announced the establishment of a Deep Sea Port to be named Port Ondo.

The Governor said the sea port will be located at the riverine area of the state.

Akeredolu announced this while addressing participants at the just concluded security summit in the state.

He revealed that all papers and necessary documents are ready for the commencement of the sea port.

The governor maintained that his administration was working tirelessly to ensure that the state was safe in other for stakeholders in the maritime industry to approach the state for the enhancement of services to be rendered by the newly proposed sea port.

Akeredolu, who believed that challenges associated with insecurity are grave, vowed to equip various security agencies, thereby creating room for the state to scale up the index of Ease of Doing Business.

Speaking on behalf of a socio-cultural group in the state, the Concerned People’s Ilaje Forum, CPIF, Idowu Ayenuro described the governor’s announcement as interesting, said people of the state would benefit greatly from its establishment.

Ayenuro also called on residents to support government in its effort to making the state an envy of other states of the country.

He was confident that the establishment of a sea port would give room for massive employment in the maritime industry and also reduce the index of unemployment in the country.