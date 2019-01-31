Aisha Buhari, Michelle Obama to receive awards at Miss Inspire Nigeria

Wife of the President, Dr. Mrs Aisha Buhari, will lead other notable Nigerian women and world’s most powerful women like Michelle Obama and others to the grand finale of Miss Inspire Nigeria Beauty Pageant 2019 that will hold on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at The Hall, Oregun, Lagos.

The Miss Inspire Nigeria Beauty Pageant 2019 will be giving out special awards of recognition to prominent women around the world who have excelled in their various fields and also celebrate those who lived their lives for humanity with a Posthumous award.

The Project Director, Mrs Nkiru Stephen, said “The Miss Inspire Nigeria beauty pageant is one that is focused at engaging young women who can proffer solutions to Nigeria’s most pressing needs, women who are intelligent and compassionate about seeing a better Nigeria.

“Miss Inspire Nigeria is looking for women who are not just beautiful but those that are concerned about Nigeria, humanity, community service and their fellow women.

“Miss Inspire Nigeria 2019 is more of a brain pageant and not just a beauty pageant.

“It will be a gathering of invincible women who will be getting the support of the Queen Mother Ngozi Bunmi Osibanjo to facilitate their projects.

“The Miss Inspire Nigeria beauty pageant is designed to raise confident, elegant and inspirational women who would use the power of their inner strength and character to provide solutions to some of the challenges facing our country Nigerian”, she said.

On the awards, she said “Our special person of the year award will be going to Dr. Mrs Aisha Buhari for speaking up about her women globally and showing her motherly nature for Nigerian women while our ‘Icon of Innovation Award’ will be going to the wife of former president of USA, Michelle Obama.

“There’ll also be legendary achievement award to women who have succeeded immensely in their respective fields while posthumous awards will also be given to our fallen heroes such as Late Stella Adadevoh for fighting Ebola, Dora Akinyili who championed the course of NAFDAC and also the Late Bimbo Odukoya for her community service and exceptional love for humanity.”

She also said that ” Miss Inspire Nigeria 2019 is aimed at inspiring young girls and women to look away from fashion, vanity, prostitution, drug abuse while they explore their God-given skills and ability to better their lives for themselves and their family at large.”