Aisha Buhari denies condemning CJN’s suspension

Abuja – The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has denied condemning the recent suspension of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen.

Mrs Buhari in a statement through her Director, Information, Mr Suleiman Haruna, on Sunday in Abuja, described the news making rounds that she condemned Onnoghen’s removal as fake.



” The attention of wife of the President has been drawn to a post on social media to the effect that she condemned the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

” It is important to inform Nigerians that wife of the President has not made any public statements on the matter and therefore the commentary is untrue and fake.

“This is highly condemnable and we therefore advise the purveyors of such news to recant and desist henceforth,” the statement added.



The former CJN was suspended by the Federal Government following a recommendation of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The suspension order was executed to enable the tribunal to hear and determine the allegations of false asset declarations filed against Onnoghen by the Code of Conduct Bureau. (NAN).