Air Force significantly responsible for success against Boko Haram —FG

By Joseph Erunke

THE Federal Government has attributed its successes in the fight against Boko Haram and criminalities in the country to the Nigerian Air Force, which it noted, sustained its day and night raids against terrorists.

Meanwhile, the government has insisted that contrary to some claims, no part of the country was still under the hands of terrorists.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, who was guest of honour at Chief of Air Force Award Night, weekend, in Abuja to mark the end of 2018, hailed the Nigerian Air Force for the feat.

Speaking through his representative and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyema, Mustapha said: “It is glaring that the Nigerian Air Force has made huge sacrifices through the commitment, dedication and perseverance of its personnel in the defence of our nation. The conduct of sustained air operations both night and day by the Nigerian Air Force is significantly responsible for the successes recorded so far in our war against insurgency and other criminalities.

“I therefore, wish to commend the Chief of Air Staff for the high level of professionalism being displayed by the Nigerian Air Force.”

Speaking through his representative and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyema, Mustapha insisted that the government had recorded tremendous success in the war against the terrorists and other criminalities in the country.

He said: “It is no secret that our dear country is confronted with diverse internal security problems threatening her peace and challenging her territorial integrity. Few years ago, the Boko Haram Insurgency ravaged the North East and had incursions to other parts of the country including Abuja.

“Today, these terrorists have been significantly decimated and territories held have all been recaptured.

“In addition, the farmers-herders clashes with its associated criminality and the armed banditry prevalent in the North West led to loss of lives and property as well as instilled fear in the minds of innocent Nigerians. It is however, heart-warming to note that the situation has significantly changed and peace is fast returning to the hitherto troubled communities. “

He commended the Nigerian Air Force for choosing to honour personnel both military and civilian as well as retired ones that have bowed out after meritorious services, noting that the platform was an effective tool for the motivation of personnel in their chosen career.