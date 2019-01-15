AIG Adamu Mohammed in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIGP Mohammed Adamu, who is said to have been favoured by President Muhammadu Buhari to replace the retiring Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was on Tuesday morning at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Recall that the tenure of Ibrahim Idris as the IGP finally came to an end January 15 having clocked 60 years and having served for 35 years as stipulated by the civil service rule.

It is expected that President Buhari will announce the new acting IGP immediately in order not to create any vacuum.

AIG Adamu arrived at the State House at about 10.55 a.m., and moved straight to the office of Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

Though non of the media team of the President was forthcoming in confirming whether President Buhari had approved the appointment of another IGP as at Monday night, a source close to the presidency confirmed that a replacement to the retiring IGP would be named on Tuesday, among the shortlisted candidates.

According to the source, one of the persons said to be on the shortlist is AIG Adamu Mohammed from Nassarawa State.

The source had on Monday night hinted, “Yes, the IGP Ibrahim Idris is retiring tomorrow (Tuesday) and possibly an acting Inspector-General maybe named very soon.

“But I will advise that you wait for official statement to that effect,’’ the source maintained.

The agenda of the meeting between the Chief of Staff to the President and the AIG Adamu was not known, though a source within the villa said that the police boss may have come to collect his appointment letter.

While Adamu was at the State House, the out-going IGP Idris was seen performing his last public official duty of wreath laying at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Eagle Square, Abuja.