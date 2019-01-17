Aguiyi Ironsi’s widow declares support for Atiku, Obi

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA— wife of Nigeria’s first Military Head of State, Mrs Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi has promised to lead Abia women to vote for Atiku/Obi of the PDP in next month’s presidential elections to ensure that they win the election, saying Atiku/Obi presidency would restore lost hope to Nigerians.

Accordingly, Madam Ironsi has urged all Abia women to come out to massively vote for the Atiku/Obi presidency on February 16, 2019, saying that they are tested administrators with good hearts to change the people’s lives for the better.

She spoke yesterday, in Umuahia, at a Special Town Hall for Abia Women with the theme: “Let’s Talk” organised by Atiku Abubakar’s wife, Mrs. Jennifer Atiku Abubakar and wife of the Vice Presidential candidate, Margret Peter Obi.

She urged the large number of women drawn from the 17 Local Government Councils of the State to get their permanent voters card, PVCs, and use them wisely.

In her welcome remarks, wife of Abi State Governor, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu commended the wives of the candidates for organising the town hall meeting and assured them of the votes of Abia women.

Addressing the women, Atiku’s wife urged them to change the bad situation in Nigeria by turning out in their large numbers with their PVCs and vote for Atiku/Obi ticket on February 16, 2019.

Jennifer Atiku reminded the women that when there is bad governance resulting in hunger and hardship, when their husbands can no longer pay for rents, they are always the people that bear the brunt as according to her, “it is the case today when some families hardly eat a meal”.

She said that the ruling party, APC, has failed in their promises, including provision of security and assured the women that her husband and Peter Obi would provide adequate security to enable them to freely pursue their legitimate businesses.

Also yesterday, the Igbo Canadian Community Association, ICCA, comprising all Igbos resident in Canada has urged the electorate to vote massively for Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Mr. Peter Obi as the only hope to redeem the nation’s glory, which had been battered severely under what they referred to as “unrepentant penchant for nepotism, unapologetic ethnocentrism and blatant display of sectionalism” as demonstrated by the Buhari-led APC government. The association made the call in its Letter of Endorsement for the Atiku/Obi PDP ticket signed by its President, Ugochukwu Okoro; chairman, Board of Trustees, Benjamin Chike Allison; PRO, Ahaoma Kanu; and Secretary, Board of Trustees, Chris Chike Nsoedo.

Revealing that their position was informed by “the state of the nation and the blurred horizons and increasing despair of ordinary Nigerians who are the worst affected”, they expressed their trust in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to re-design the country for the benefit of all. In their letter, the association affirmed to the PDP flag-bearer: “We see in you a bridge-builder that will bring some measure of stability, calm and trust in governance and belief in our country which is going through a divisiveness that is as scary as it is gruesome”.