Agitators to Buhari, APC: We want voters’ cards, not guns in N’Delta

…caution Buhari against arrest, replacement of Onnoghen

By Emma Amaize, South-South Editor

YENAGOA—A coalition of Niger Delta campaigners, 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, yesterday, cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to let the Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, not gun count in next month’s election in the oil region, otherwise the consequences will be very terrible for the nation to stomach.

The group also asked the President to be wary of his alleged impending plot to take into custody and replace the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

Leader of the group, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, in a statement, warned that militants would not only “stop the flow of oil but cut all the pipes beyond repair if the conditions were breached.

“We, therefore, want to summarise that the people of the Niger Delta want a peaceful election where their voter’s cards will speak for them, not guns.

“We conclude by sounding it loud that the CJN cannot be unlawfully removed from office and no amount of militarisation or intimidation will cow the Niger Delta people into submission and allow injustice to be meted out on our distinguished leaders and personalities anymore.

“The current alarm raised by the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP of an impending plot to arrest the CJN and replace him with a northerner is a very serious matter that the consequences will be so grievous for the Nigerian nation to bear.

“The 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience cannot comprehend the philosophy that makes us inferior and second- class citizens in the abundance of our God- given resources in the Niger Delta, which sustain the Nigerian nation.

“There is no amount of intimidation that will force the Niger Delta people to join or support the APC for sins to be forgiven. Government cannot force us to support it when it does not take responsibility for its actions.”