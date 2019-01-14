AGIDIMO ROAD: 16 years answered prayer turns sour

As community bemoans bad construction work

By Prince Okafor

FOR over 16 years, residents of FESTAC Extension, Amuwo-Odofin, have lived in anguish over the deplorable condition of Agidimo Road which serves the entire community.

However, after the construction of the road, one would have thought that the agonies of the residents have come to an end, but that is not to be, as the construction of the road is now posing potential danger to the community.

This is as a result of poor construction of the road by the contractor, Bastruct Nigeria Limited, BNL, that executed the project as alleged by the residents. The road which was awarded in February 2018, is now ready for commissioning.

BNL, is a limited liability building, Civil Engineering Contractors and Design Consultants company in Nigeria.

But, the residents have described the construction work as a disaster waiting to occur, even as they are calling on the Lagos State government to come to their aid.

In a letter sighted by Vanguard, addressed to the Chairman of Amumo Odofin Local Government Area, it stated that, “After about 16 years of anguish, the entire neighbourhood wishes to express our profound appreciation and gratitude to the current All Progressives Congress, APC, led government in Lagos State for responding to our clarion call to rescue Agidimo and its environ from being submerged by flood.

“We use this medium to draw your attention to non-desilting and de-flooding of the close adjourning Agidimo Road or create proper drainage channel to accommodate flood from Alaba Close and Suru Closes off Agidimo.

“We have taken all palliative measures to remedy and alleviate the problem but to no avail. We called the attention of the contractor, and Chief Executive of BNL and he responded that his scope of work did not cover the areas. All pleas to make the neighbourhood smile deep down was rebuffed.

“For the record, the Closes in question are perfectly in order, no pot holes, just stagnant water that needs to be channelled into existing gutter and drainage constructed by the contractor. We do not want to be seen as Oliver Twist.”

Perennial drainage

Members of the community, weekend, gathered to look for a way forward on how to resolve the perennial drainage in the environment.

Mr. Innocent Basil, one of the residents of the area, told Vanguard that he has been living in the area since 1978.

According to him, “This estate was originally constructed with underground drainage system, but when the construction of Jakande Estate started, some of those big pipes that used to take the water to the canal were blocked so the sewage system started having problem.

“Individual blocks were now asked to build their own septic tanks, and other stuffs.

That was the origin of this drainage issue. Before now the water was flowing, although at a very slow pace, but when it rains the whole place will be flooded.

“But we have been managing it, and people still drive in through the road. For about 16 years, we have been clamoring for government’s intervention as regards the drainage and so on.

“Eventually, the road was awarded to BNL, to construct. BNL, constructed the road in isolation without putting into consideration the adjoining roads and existing drainage system.”

Bastruct reacts

Reacting to the development, the Managing Director, BNL, Mr. Bayo Oladosu, in a chat, told Vanguard that, “When we came into the project in February 2018, the whole place was flooded. I had meetings with members of the estate and I told them that the place already was below the road level from the expressway, and at the same time, the adjourning roads were equally below the level of expressway. For us to take the water from the road and that of your neigbourhood, we have to dig the gutter a little bit down and I told them that for you to enjoy our work, you need to fill your car park with 300ml.