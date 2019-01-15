AGF takes oil marketer to court, alleges forgery, N2.066bn fraud

The Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, has charged an oil marketer, Chima Anyaso, alongside his company, Ceecon Energy Oil and Gas Limited, before a Federal High Court, Lagos, on a three count-charge bordering on forgery and N2,066,400 billion fraud.

AGF in the charge, alleged that the oil marketer of 16, Babatunde Dabiri Street, Lekki Phase 1 and having his company’s cooperate office at the third floor of Worth Plaza, Olaza 307, Suit 301, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, was alleged to have committed the offence on a or about February 21, 2011.

The oil marketer was alleged to have forged a letterhead of Total Nigeria Limited, captioned ‘offer to sale dated February 21, 2011, which he falsely presented to a bank to obtain N2,066,400,000 credit facility for delivery of 15 metric tonnes of aviation turbine kerosene.

He was also alleged to have on February 22, 2011, forged another letterhead of Total Nigeria Limited, dated February 22, 2011, which he presented to same bank for the payment of N2.066 billion for supply of 15 metric tonnes of ATK.

The AGF also alleged that the oil marketer fraudulently obtained the said sum from GTB as credit facility.

The offences according to the prosecutor, Mr. Julius I. Ajakaiye, a deputy director in the AGF’s office are contrary to and punishable sections 2(1)(c) and section 1(1)(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences, Cap. A6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor had told the court the criminal charge against the oil marketer and his company, arose from a petition by Guaranty Trust Bank, dated January 19, 2017 and signed by one Sarah Ugamah and Tolulope Fadipe on behalf of the Bank.

However, at the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, the prosecutor informed the court that the defendants have been evading services, he therefore urged the court for an order of substituted service, through an exparte motion, by way of pasting the charge in defendants’ last known address, which are number 16, Babatunde Dabiri Street, Lekki Phase 1 and Olaza 307/Suit 301, third wing, Worth Plaza, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Justice Ayotunde Faji, while adjourning the matter till January 30, for report of service, ordered that the charge sheet be pasted at the last known addresses of the oil marketer and his company.

Count one of the charge against the defendants read: “that you Mr. Chima Anayso, Male of 16 Babatunde Dabiri Street Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Ceecon Energy Oil & Gas Limited, of Olaza 307/ Suite 301, 3rd Floor Right Wing Wright Plaza, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos on or about February 21, 2011 at Lagos state, under the Jurisdiction of this court did utter a false document to wit: Letter Of Offer For Sale dated February 21, 2011 with Ref No. AAC/CSO/OPS ON THE letter Head of Total Nigeria Plc, with intent that Guaranty Trust Bank may belief it is genuine, be induced to believe that you have the offer of sale for delivery of Aviation Turbine kerosene (ATK) 15,000Metric Tonnes (+/-5%) product and You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)( 0) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.