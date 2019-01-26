Agege LG Chair distributes school equipment to 26 public primary schools

In furtherance of his administration’s pursuit of ensuring school children get the best of education, the Agege Local government Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi has distributed school equipment to 26 public primary schools.

In the same vein, provision was made for free registration for indigent students applying for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

These are part of the Chairman’s blueprint in his resolve to providing quality education and a conducive environment for learning in the council area.

While listing some of the achievements recorded in the area of education, Egunjobi noted that he made education a priority for his administration as it was the bedrock of the nation and the best investment for a child.

Some of the achievements he listed include: Construction of a block of six classrooms with modern toilet facilities in Salvation Army Primary School, Dopemu; Rehabilitation of a storey building block of twelve rooms in Iloro Primary School with security house; renovation of a block of six classrooms and reconstruction of collapsed fence at Oduduwa primary school and the establishment of additional three units to the vocational training school which has graduated over one hundred persons between 2017 and 2018.

Explaining the driving force behind the project, Egunjobi explained that “on one part, this gesture is aimed at fulfilling the statutory function of the local government as it relates to education. So also, it is to meet the educational needs of our pupils and students, and ease struggling parents and guardians’ financial burden.

He advised parents and guardians to ensure that the native language does not go into extinction and then disclosed that the items meant for distribution were made by students of the vocational training unit of the Local government.

The distributed items were school uniforms, school bags and exercise books.