Age 75, beginning of milestone for me — Mama Adeyeye

By Chris Onuoha

For Mrs Airat Olaide Abaniwonda Adeyeye, celebrating 75 is just the beginning of a milestone in her life. The youthful looking grandmother, despite attaining it, in both age and reality, looked radiant and full of life as friends and well-wishers from all walks of life trooped to celebrate with her on her special day, at the National Museum Onikan, Lagos, on December 29, 2018.

Mama Adeyeye, as she is fondly called, is a woman of many parts. She is a celebrated self-thought fine artist, trained as a typist and worked as a graphic designer with Nigerian Security, Printing and Minting Corporation in Lagos before climbing to Managerial level but found more passion in her first love, art.

In what she called a celebration of life, Madam Adeyeye marked her birthday with a two-week art exhibition of her old and recent works and a book presentation.

The book tagged “Treasures of the Yoruba Arts, Traditional Cultural Heritage” is a compendium of art works and research carried out by Adeyeye during and after her r active service with the Nigerian Security, Printing and Minting Corporation as Assistant General Manager and head of the Graphics section.

She was also an active member of the Philatelic Club (Stamp collectors club). Mama Adeyeye designed most of the prominent cultural and symbolic stamps used by the Nigeria Postal Services.

Mama Adeyeye, who retired from active service in 2002, shared her experience with Vanguard at the ceremony. According to her, ever since she retired, she has been very active producing artworks.

She said: “I feel wonderful because I have been looking forward to this day. I am 75 in age but let’s put it aside; age is mere number. For people who marvel at my youthfulness, I would advise the young ones coming after me to work very hard because laziness does not pay.”

Madam Adeyeye exhibited about 40 paintings and speaking about the works, she said, “I started this work since 2010 when I was in Britain taking care of my husband who was ill. I used to run a small gallery in Lagos and while waiting behind, taking care of my husband, I had to do my paintings.

“I am a born artist; although I didn’t know. 65 years back, I loved drawing and making sketches. I drew myself without anybody training me. Then in elementary school, I started drawing and when I went to the UK, I trained as an artist. I was a typist by profession but that was not my calling.”

Speaking about art in the country, she said; “I appreciate works of art which I wish the young people will also enjoy and appreciate. Most people do not want their wards to do art which is a good profession. Children should not be withheld from studying art. Gone are days when parents would wish their wards to study the three major professions – engineering, medicine and law. Now, art is a lucrative business and can also equate any other profession in terms of money-making.

Although, mama’s works are basically Yoruba cultural festivals and deities, she stressed that it is the culture she knows: “I have to choose Yorùbá culture because that’s my root. That’s the culture I was born with which I wanted to pass on to generations after me. I may not be able to interpret all of Nigerian cultures since I am a not a cultural scholar; hence, I chose the one I am conversant with. In my work, I came up with only 24 deities in Yorùbá land out of over 101 deities. Besides my painting, I exhibited designs made of stamp collection which I designed myself.

I also exhibited a painting that tells where I started from – a compilation of a pallet, paints and brushes signifying how I started the art. For the stamps I exhibited, it is a collection of old colonial masters’ postage stamps which I designed while working with MINT and other artists’ collections in a collage form.