Agboyi-Ketu’s walk for APC candidates shakes Lagos

…It is another strategy to deliver our target of ‘80,000 votes for APC’ – Mayor Dele Oshinowo

Scores of Agboyi-Ketu residents today expressed their satisfaction with the All Progressives Congress, as they trooped out enmasse to participate in a solidarity walk aimed at galvanizing support for the party’s candidate as enshrined in the political organogram of the local council.

The five-hour walk under the theme ‘We are all moving to the Next Level’ was organized by the council steersman, Mayor Dele Oshinowo.

The walk which started from the council headquarters, Alapere touched all major areas in the local council, amongst the areas are Ketu, Mile 12, Kosofe, and Ajegunle, as it received massive support from onlookers and passerby as the enthusiasm and joy revealing on their faces was remarkable.

With the residents speaking with one voice , it was evidently observed that the electorate is willing to support the party as a currency to move the country forward.

Speaking to newsmen, the council mayor asserted that the turnout was an indication that the electorate are solidly behind the party in her quest to transform the country.

“Election is all about a contest, from which the participation of electorate will decide a winner, in view of this, it is paramount for us to commence the propagation of the plans of our party’s candidates with full involvement of the electorate, who are the keys to delivering victory at the polls”

“Then, in a bid to achieving this aim, the idea to walk for our candidates was conceived, as it will incorporate the good people of the local council into the APC family”

“Also, as we think politically, the walk which is a cardinal program of our administration held monthly is beneficial health wise, as it has helped to curb cardiovascular diseases resulting from sedentary lifestyle”

Meanwhile, Hon. Tunde Braimoh, Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Kosofe Constituency 2 leveraged on the walk to intimate the populace of his remarkable achievements thus far in office.

Supported by his campaign team, he distributed leaflets to avail residents of the local council the opportunity to have records of his stewardship.

Equally, as he seeks to contest for a second term in office, the lawmaker also engaged the residents, as he ensured his candidacy is sold in a house to house arrangement.

Notable upper crusters, who participated at the event were Primate Charles Odugbesi, Otunba Yetunde Arobieke, Hon. Abiodun Akhigbe, Hon. Abidoun Salami, Hon. Ogbara Kafilat, Hon. Mosumola Sofola, Princess Samiat Bada, Hon. Lanre Carew amongst others.