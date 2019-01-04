Again, Air Force kills scores, destroys armed bandits’ hideout in Zamfara

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Air Force has said its troops in recently internal military operations in Zamfara State made another significant inroad in the fight against armed banditory by killing scores and destroying their hideout.

The Air Task Force,ATF, of the operation,tagged:”Operation Diran Mikiya, according to a statement released by the Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola,destroyed the armed bandits’ hideout and neutralized several of their fighters near Doumbourou Hill last Thursday.

The attack,he said, was executed following “human intelligence reports, which were later confirmed by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, indicating that a large number of bandits, armed with high calibre weapons, regularly assemble at a compound around the foot of the Hill before going out on operations. ”

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled 2 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack helicopters, supported by an ISR platform, to engage the bandits and destroy their compound,”he said.

The statement further read:”The helicopters strafed the target area in successive waves of attack, with the first wave causing some damage to the structures and neutralizing some of their fighters.

” The second wave was sequenced to engage the armed bandits as they re-emerged out of their hiding places, thus inflicting further fatalities on them. Credible HUMINT sources later revealed that the leader of the group was amongst those killed during the attack.

“The ATF, will continue to work in close coordination with surface forces and other security agencies, to conduct reconnaissance and air interdiction missions with a view to restoring normalcy to the affected States in the Northwest.””