After monarch is chased out of palace, women seek divine intervention in kingdom

By Opukeme Cletus

Following killings and confusion in Agbarho Kingdom, Delta State, a women prayer group has held a seven-day fasting/ prayer session to seek God’s mercy for the kingdom.

The monarch of the kingdom, Samsom Ogugu, had been chased out of the palace by gunmen about two months ago.

A cult clash also killed about ten youths throwing the community into fear and mourning.

The leader of the women group, Hon. Chief (Mrs) Evelyn Ohwojeheri (JP), said the fasting/prayer session was necessary to bring peace to the kingdom.

Her words “ We want God’s intervention and mercy in Agbarho Kingdom for peace and protection in this New Year. 2018 was not good for the community. There were very many deaths and calamity in the community. So, we are praying to God to take full charge of the community”