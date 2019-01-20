African countries set for 5th Int’l Security, Defense Expo in Ivory Coast

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-AHEAD of the 5th International Security and Defence Exhibition holding in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on January 22, 2019, African countries have expressed readiness to attend the event following the growing insecurity challenges they grapple with in their domain.

The expo which is the 5th edition and has been called SHIELDAFRICA,with theme, ‘Secured and Controlled Land, Sea & Air Borders, Conditions for the Development of Africa’, and is organised by COGES Africa, an Ivorien company, which is sponsored by the Ministry of the Interior and Security of Cote d’Ivoire, in promoting international security in Africa, and the event takes place at the Ecole de Police d’Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire.

Organisers of the three-day event expressed optimism that for Africa to register strong presence in global security as far a globalization is concerned demands borders that are safe, secured, monitored and controlled by state of the art security technology.

READ ALSO: Another African bloc wants Congo election recount

The expo will serve as melting point for African leaders and stakeholders in the security industry from all over the world offering equipment, services and innovative solutions, tailored to their needs and also to cross fertilise ideas that would help tackle the menace.

According to the organisers SHIELDAFRICA has been a foremost African security and defence expo that provides solution to land-sea-air security challenges in order to protect Africa’s development, strengthen the needed security that promotes socio- economic development, peace restoration and maintenance in terms of prevention and combating disasters.

It focuses largely also on border control as it concerns national and international security, thereby making it imperative for modern and efficient African customs administration that promotes effective and dynamic regional cooperation structures between African countries, which the event will come up with high-level and thought-provoking discourse on issues on border security in regards to challenges along control of economic wealth as it is expected that security of land, sea and air borders must remain dynamic areas of exchange allowing safer mobility of people and the transit of goods.

In further explaining essence of the 5th edition of SHIELDAFRICA, the organizers said the security expo will help ensure adequate safety measures with effective professionalism by security operatives in cities and towns including ways to tackle the numerous security needs yet to get to most African countries, especially on border security.