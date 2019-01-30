Africa Youth Cup organisers invite Bayelsa Restoration Starlets to Cape Verde

…Congratulate Dickson on Bayelsa Queens victory, grassroots sports development…

Organisers of the Africa Youth Cup, billed for April in Cape Verde, Serahanasports, have extended invitation to the Restoration Starlets of Bayelsa State, a youth team assembled after the Governor Seriake Dickson-sponsored Restoration Cup last year.

The France-based organisers of the tournament also congratulated Governor Dickson on the emergence of Bayelsa Queens as champions of the National Women Premier League (NWPL). The organisers also expressed joy over the progress being made by the state in the area of sports infrastructure and development.

“We congratulate Governor Dickson on the stride Bayelsa is making in grassroots sports development. The victory of Bayelsa Queens is heartwarming and we hope to see the Restoration Starlets in Cape Verde to be part of the Africa Youth Cup. We have already extended invitation to the Starlets to feature in the tournament,” Godson Ekadi, spokesman of Serahanasports stated.

Ekadi disclosed further that Nigeria would be having three teams at the Cape Verde tournament should the Restoration Starlets accept the invite.

“Invitation has also been extended to United Boys FC of Bauchi and Pawas Academy FC of Jos for the tournament and we look forward to having three teams from Nigeria,” Ekadi stated.

The Africa Youth Cup has been sanctioned by both the Cape Verde FA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF). It would be the first international youth soccer tournament in Africa.

In his New Year speech, the President of Cape Verde, Dr. Jorge Carlos Fonseca, said the country and the City of Praia are ready for the Africa Youth Cup.

Leading teams from Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa have registered for the tournament. Some of the teams that have confirmed their participation in the competition slated to run from April 19-27 include SL Benfica (Portugal), Académie FC Bamako (Mali), Volcan Junior Academie, and Deportivo FC both of Cote d’ Ivoire.