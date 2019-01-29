Afenifere mandates Yoruba to re-elect Buhari/Osinbajo

…Chart course for true federalism

By Adeola Badru

IBAADAN – MEMBERS of the Pan Yoruba group, Afenifere (Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba), Tuesday in Ibadan have mandated all Yoruba to vote President Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election in the country.

The mandate followed a voice vote by notable personalities at the summit the Pan Yoruba group held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, calling for the re-election of Buhari moved by Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye and other Afenifere leaders across the six states of the South West.

Prominent Nigerians at the summit included Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and National Leader, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, Senator Olabiyi Dorojaiye and others moving the motion and seconded by Prince Tajudeen Olusi, calling for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo. present,

According to the motion: “I, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, on behalf of the entire members of Afenifere (Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba) move a motion that in view of obvious facts that the manifesto and track records of the All Progressives Congress (APC) capture, approximate and reflect the core values and virtues of disciplined conduct, wisdom, live and let live, welfare of the masses, all of which amount to Omoluabi and which the foremost National leader from Yoruba land, our sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory preached and practice’s with the Action Group slogan of freedom and life more abundant for all, compared with the manifestos and track records of other political parties that we the people of South West Nigeria and environs and all Yoruba’s everywhere, male and female, young and old, believers and others, go all out to support and vote for all the candidates of APC in the forthcoming nationwide election especially the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.”

Others who avowed their support for Buhari’s reelection were National leader of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, represented by Mr Demola Seriki; deputy governors, Mr Moses Adeyemo (Oyo), Mrs Yetunde Onanuga (Ogun), Mr Bisi Egbeyemi, Mrs Oluranti Adebule (Lagos); governor representatives, Professor Bayo Ademodi (Ondo) and Mr Charles Akinola (Osun); and APC Women Leader in South West, Mrs Kemi Nelson.



In his remarks, Osinbajo said the current federal government had not deprived the South West of what it was entitled to, urging Yorubas to vote Buhari to sustain its prime position in the nation’s affairs.

He said this evident in citing of rail, road, power and agricultural projects by the Buhari government in the South West.

If re-elected, Osinbajo assured of government’s commitment to integrity, serious fiscal prudence and fair governance, restructuring, devolution of power and ensuring states have more powers.

Osinbajo, however, warned Yoruba against losing their prime position in government by voting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who offered a position lower than Vice President currently occupied by a Yoruba person.

The summit also featured a lecture delivered by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi titled: “Restructuring for Harmonious and Optimal Socio-Economic Development: Prospects and Challenges.”

Adetunmbi stressed the need for leaders and the led to show sufficient self-restraint, commitment and loyalty to the course of development of the nation, reiterating the need for the South West states to build consensus and be determined to push for true federalism in Nigeria.